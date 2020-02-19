Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has elected Hon Abraham Ingobere as the new speaker following the resignation of the erstwhile Speaker, Hon Monday Bubuo-Obolo.

Bubuo-Obolo’s resignation was in line with the pre-governorship election agreement reached among leaders People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the three senatorial districts that with the governorship and deputy-governorship candidates coming from Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West respectively, the speakership would be zoned to Brass in Bayelsa East to ensure fairness, equity and political stability in the state.

The declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) David Lyon from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa Central as the winner of the November 16 governorship election and with his deputy coming from Nembe in Bayelsa East had altered the calculation of the PDP and favoured the speaker coming from Bayelsa West.

However, the Supreme Court judgment on February 13 which voided the election of Lyon had paved the way for the PDP to return to its original agreement after the inauguration of Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ehwrudjakpor as governor and deputy-governor respectively.

At its resumed plenary session, Bubou- Obolo who is from the same senatorial district with Diri announced that he would be stepping down as speaker to ensure stability in the polity.

Hon Bernard Kenebai (Sagbama 3) moved a motion for the election of Ngobere as Speaker and Hon Gibson Munalayefa (Ogbia 3) seconded the motion.

Hon Wisdom Faf (Kolokuma/Opokuma 11) moved a motion for the election of Hon Micheal Ogbere (Ekeremor 111) as the deputy speaker and he was seconded by Hon Felix Bonny Ayah (Southern Ijaw Constituency 1).

Hon Mrs Ebiuwou Koko Obiyai ( Yenagoa Constituency 2) was elected as the chief whip.