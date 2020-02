Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has elected a new speaker after Hon Monday Obolo Boluo stepped down.

The new speaker is Hon Abraham Inogbere who represents Brass Constituency 3.

Inogbere was until his election the deputy speaker.

The new election is in line with the pre-governorship election agreement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that Bayelsa East, specifically Brass, would produce the speaker if the PDP candidate wins