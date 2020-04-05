Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Government has charged primary health workers to intensify their efforts at preventing the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the charge at a meeting with the coordinators of primary healthcare in the eight local government areas of the state in Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo while expressing dissatisfaction with their current efforts, urged them not to be carried away by the fact that the state is yet to record any confirmed case of COVID-19 infection.

The deputy governor pointed out that primary healthcare workers have a critical role to play in the fight against the pandemic as prevention remains the most effective panacea to any disease.

Consequently, he directed the coordinators to work closely with their respective local government chairmen to sensitise the people on the danger of contracting the coronavirus.

“The state government will not shy away from taking responsibility to be sure we are putting all hands on deck to ensure COVID-19 does not come into our state.

“And the only way we can do that is for those of you in the primary healthcare sector to do what is expected of you. For now, prevention is the best solution and not the cure.

“Yes, ventilators are necessary but you can see that with all the sophisticated health system of the United States, Italy and other developed countries, they are not able to withstand COVID-19.”