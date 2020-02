Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has appointed Mr Dan Alabrah as the acting Chief Press Secretary.

Alabrah was Special Adviser, Public Affairs to former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Alabrah before joining the Bayelsa State government was head of Media, Presidential Amnesty Office.

Before then he was a deputy editor, Sunday Sun.

A statement from the Head of Press Unit, Government Office, Mr Ebi Avi said the appointment is with immediate effect.