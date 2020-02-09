Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has been conferred with an Idoma traditional title, ‘Oyi’Ihotu K’ Idoma’ (the cherished son of Idoma land) in Otukpo, Benue State, the ancestral home of the Idoma nation.

Paramount ruler of Idoma kingdom, Och’ Idoma, Dr. Elias Ekoyi Obekpa, while conferring the title on Dickson at the Och’Idoma Square, disclosed that the honour was in appreciation of his kind gestures towards the Idoma people who are resident in Bayelsa state.

The Idoma Traditional ruler saod the ceremony was in line with the Idoma age-long tradition of returning kindness for kindness.

“It is also to demonstrate our appreciation for the cordial relationship that has existed between our people and the people of Bayelsa state,” he said.

Och’Idoma also acknowledged the member representing Ado/Okpopkwu/Ogbadigbo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Francis Agbo, for keeping him informed about the goodwill shown to his Idoma subjects by the governor Dickson even as he enjoined his sons and daughters outside Idoma land to always draw the attention of the palace of similar gestures anywhere.

Obekpa also used the occasion to call on well.meaning individuals and organization to come and invest in Idoma land assured that the Palace will not hesitate to honour others who have shown kindness to his subjects.

In his response, Governor Dickson, applauded the Och’Idoma and all sons and daughters of Idoma land for the honour done him and the Bayelsa people.

The Governor who also stressed the need for more handshake across the tribal divides in the country advocated for unity among people in different areas of the county irrespective of tribal, religious or political affiliation.

“Instead of engaging in politics of tearing apart, there is need to emulate the Och’ Idoma by bringing people together. We must close ranks,” Dickson stated.

The event was well attended by many prominent sons and daughters of both Benue and Bayelsa states including the former Senate President, David Mark, Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu and the Secretary to the Benue State Government, Anthony Ijohor (SAN) among others.