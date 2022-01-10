By GILBERT EKEZIE

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said that the government and people of Bayelsa State are proud to identify with The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry.

He stated this on Saturday at the 4- day Mgbidi Crusade 2022i-Lagos Experience, titled : ‘What God has determined shall be done’ held at the international headquarters of the church Ijesha, Lagos State.

The international Crusade which was attended by people from all works of life started on 6th and ended on the 9th of January 2022 with many miracles and testimonies.

While addressing millions of worshipers , Diri said the government and people of Bayelsa State are not only proud and happy to be identified with the Lords Chosen Church , but to the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka whom he calls. ” OurDaddy, Daddy. “I was here last year , and a lot of you heard my testimony, we cannot do any other thing, we cannot worship any other thing, but we can worship God and Him alone.”

The governor stated that he came with salutations from the people and Government of Bayelsa. “Brethren I bring you greetings from the people and Government of Bayelsa State, I was there when they said lets go to the house of the lord. We are happy to come, this time Mgbidi in Lagos, we thank God we are all gathered here again in the beginning of the year to worship Him.”

Diri made it clear that his lying down at the altar was not to acknowledge cheers from the congregation, but to keep his promise of worshiping God. “I am not lying down there to acknowledge cheers from you, I laid down there to keep a promise, a way of worshiping God, who turned everything around in my life and in the life of my state, Bayelsa, and Daddy Muoka was one of the instruments that was used in that great turnaround.

“So I have come to represent the people and government of Bayelsa, to say a very big thank you to Daddy, we appreciate you, we appreciate the church, thank you, thank you all.”

The Governor also prayed for life so that same time next year all will gather again to worship God, “May God bless all of us, keep us through this year, 2022, and we will all gathered here again in 2023, and we will all meet our hearts’ desires in Jesus name.”