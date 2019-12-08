Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state Governor-elect, Hon. David Lyon has donated the sum of seven hundred and fifty thousand naira seven- years- old Miss Deborah Quickpen to represent Nigeria in the African Youth Chess Competition in Nambia.

Deborah from Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State was presented with the cheque at the NUJ press centre by a former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former commissioner for sports in Bayelsa state, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare who represented Lyon over the weekend.

According to Lyon his administration would use sport to restore hope in Bayelsa youths because

Sport has an inherent ability to bring people especially the youths together.

He added that said sport, by its very nature, encourages participation, which has the capacity to bridge political, ethnic, social and religious divides in society.

“It is for this reason that our incoming administration intends to use sport as a veritable tool for development, with the understanding that sport can serve as an impetus for social transformation and change as the state moves to the next of rapid socio-economic development .”

Lyon further noted that sport can also serve as a tool for crime prevention, conflict resolution and promote inclusive good governance with a view to creating a peaceful environment for meaningful development.

Miss Deborah Quickpen who thanked the Governor-elect for coming to her aid to enable her represent Nigeria at the forthcoming African Youth Chess Championship in Namibia assured that she will not disappoint the country at the continental competition.

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Chess Coach, Kigigha Bomo, said Miss Quickpen won gold and a bronze at this year’s national sports festival under category 15 in youth games which qualified her to represent Nigeria at the African Youth Chess Championship in Namibia later this month.

In his remarks, the Convener and Director General of Miss Deborah Quickpen Support Group, Mr. Ada Gwegwe, who was full of praises for the Governor-elect for funding the trip said the support group had earlier spoken to many persons concerning the sponsorship of little Miss Quickpen.

According to him though Mr. Ebi Egbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle had paid her school fees, Lyon took up her sponsorship to the tournament after his attention was drawn to it by Angbare.