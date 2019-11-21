Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Hon. David Lyon, has been presented with his Certificate of Return as the winner of the November 16 governorship election.

Lyon, who was accompanied to the Prof Mahmood Yakubi Media Centre, INEC Bayelsa State, by a crowd of supporters, vowed to honour his mandate by developing the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) National Commissioner, Hon. Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, who presented the Certificate of Return to Lyon, said considering the fears and apprehension before the poll, she was particularly delighted that the “election conducted on Saturday November 16 was largely peaceful.”

Lyon, in his remarks after he and Deputy Governor-elect Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo had received their certificates, commended Bayelsans who took the pain to vote and ensure that their votes counted.

He recalled the fears expressed by foreign diplomats over the volatile environment of Southern Ijaw before the elections, and expressed happiness that the election was largely conducted peacefully.

Lyon, who stated that he would not betray the trust Bayelsans has reposed in him, extended an olive branch to other governorship candidates to join him to develop Bayelsa.

“I want to tell Bayelsans that we shall develop Bayelsa State. Today, we are signing a social contract with Bayelsans and that social contract is to develop Bayelsa State. To other contestants, I want to let them know that we all won. It is time for all of us to come together and build our dear state. We have missed a lot. My victory at the poll is for the people and I would not fail.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh Tom, disclosed that he fasted for 14 days for the state to have a safe election, particularly concerned with flood warnings.

According to him, the release of the timetable for the election came with a lot of apprehension from different stakeholders as “their fears and concerns were hinged on past the narrative of electoral activities in Bayelsa which was marred by electoral violence, thuggery, killings and other forms of electoral malpractise.”

Udoh Tom said the Commission did not regard these issues with “kid gloves” but swung into action by engaging all stakeholders in good time before elections.

“In all these arrangements came a natural threat which was the rising waters which went beyond its banks. I had to fast for 14 days for us to have a hitch-free election. With special thanks to the Almighty God, the election days (the day before, election day and day after) were dry and the election held peacefully, despite pockets of skirmishes in some areas. There was no loss of life and results from the eight local government areas were successfully collated and the winner declared in the person of David Lyon of APC, who polled the highest votes among the 45 contestants,” the REC recounted.