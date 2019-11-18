Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Bayelsa State Governor-elect David Lyon had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Monday.

He newly elected Governor was accompanied by the Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign Mohammed Badaru, Governor of Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Silver.

Other functionaries, including APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, were also at the meeting.

Lyon won the November 16 governorship election in the State with 352,550 as against the 143,172 votes garnered by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Douye Diri.