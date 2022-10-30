From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Director- General, New Media to Governor Douye Diri, Mr Kola Oredipe has denied the existence of a killer squad being maintained by the governor.

Oredipe reacting to allegations that there is a killer squad at the behest of Governor Diri said rather, the governor is keeping the state safe despite “unfounded lies by some charlatans and their sponsors.”

According to him, claims that ex-militant leader, Eris Paul aka Ogunboss has allegedly recruited a killer squad to unleash mayhem on opposition party members in the State is unfounded.

The statement reads in part, “While the prosperity administration would wish to ignore such unfounded, malicious and wicked claims, it equally wants to assure the peace loving Bayelsans that Governor Douye Diri, with his God-fearing nature, will never contemplate violence against his people.

“For a fact, the governor has never been known to associate himself with violence and the allegation of raising any “killer squad” is a wash! It is preposterous to even conceive such an evil thought against a peace-loving governor like Senator Douye Diri.

“Unlike their paymaster, who might actually be the one behind the evil plot, the present prosperity administration has continued to work with heads of security agencies in the state to stem any security infraction and will not create an ungodly killer squad to terrorize the people in spite of various political inclinations.

“Paul Eris also known as General Ogunboss, is a peace loving Bayelsan and a member of the Peoples Democratic party. He has, in the last few years, after declaring support for the ruling PDP shown capacity and conducted himself in a peaceful manner.

“The mention of him being the head of the killer squad is insulting and malicious. We truly hope that those behind this allegation have evidence or proof to substantiate their claims at the law court.

“Bayelsa State, under Governor Douye Diri is known for promoting peaceful co-existence among the people of the State in spite of political differences.”