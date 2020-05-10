Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is disquiet in Bayelsa State over the subpoena of the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjapo by the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the petition filed by Vijah Eldred Opuama, governorship candidate of the Liberation Movement(LM).

The tribunal had issued a Subpoena Duces Tecum mandating Ewhrudjapo to appear before it at its next sitting scheduled for June 1 directing him to “bring with you and produce at the time and aforesaid: the original copy of the NYSC Exemption certificate with serial No 139708 dated February 1998 in the name of EWHRUDJAKPO Lawrence O.

One Resident Godspower, an administrative officer 11 in the deputy- governor’s office acknowledged receipt of the subpoena.

In another subpoena to the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), the tribunal has summoned the Director, Corps Certification Department also on the next hearing date scheduled for June 1 st to give evidence on behalf of the petitioner.

Documents requested from the NYSC official include, the original or acknowledgment of receipt copy of Exemption Certificate with serial No. 139708 dated 2nd February 1998 in the name of EWHRUOJAKPA Lawrence o.

The tribunal also asked for the certified true copy of the Senate approved list of part-time programmes graduates of 1998 of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology that was forwarded to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for mobilization/exemption.

It also asked for Certified True Copy and section 84 of Evidence Act compliant, NYSC procedure for collection/replacement of certificate of exemption as stated on NYSC website.

The subpoena has caused frenzy between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the LM. While the former had insisted that the LM was being used by enemies of the state, supporters of the latter maintained that what the petitioner seek for is justice.

Meanwhile a chieftain of the PDP and former commissioner for education during the immediate past governor of Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, Dr Jonathan Obuebite has warned opposition elements to stop heating the polity.

Obuebite who called on the members of the opposition parties in the state to explore all the avenues provided by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Electoral Act 2003 as amended on Election matter rather than engaging in the spread of falsehood and politics of bitterness declared that Senators Douye Diri and Ewhrudjapor would served out their eight years as governor and deputy-governor respectively.

He submitted that no amount of blackmail and falsehood could derail the progressive train of the prosperity administration.