Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead the primaries for the governorship poll slated for November 2, the Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning to its members that it would deal with members engaging in anti-party activities.

To drive home its seriousness, it ratified the report of the disciplinary committee set up to look into activities of some of its members alleged to have work against the party in the 2019 general elections.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who dropped the warning at the expanded State Executive Council meeting at the party secretariat called on its members to shun any act capable of robbing the party of its deserved victory in the coming governorship election slated for Saturday, 2nd of November, 2019 by the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC)

The party during an expanded SEC meeting which had in attendance Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and other party chieftains described the coming election as an isolated one and as result all hands must be on deck at ensuring that the party records a landslide victory.

The governor in his comments stated that for Bayelsa to maintain her position as a stronghold of PDP, there is need for members to put aside their differences and work for the success of the party in the coming election.

Dickson giving a heads-up to party members disclosed that in the coming election the party would be contending against the federal might including security agencies and the opposition party, All Progressive Congress (APC) which he insisted has no structure in the state but known for thuggery and banditry.

“There are two systems that will clash again in this governorship election. The state system which I lead with our teeming supporters and the federal system that will be deployed in the election. As a result, the old way of playing politics must change. Bayelsa is a stronghold of PDP. We are going to prove that again with our voters’ cards in the forthcoming governorship election; we cannot be intimidated by heavy presence of security operatives and political thugs. They had failed in the past. They will fail again this time around” he said.

Dickson who commended the activities of some of the party faithful during the last general elections said their efforts would be adequately rewarded with appointments into the 32 rural development authorities that would soon be constituted.

In his remarks the State PDP Chairman, Mr. Moses Cleopas warned party members against anti-party activities, stressing that discipline is key in restoring order in any organization that is desirous of advancing its cause.

Mr. Cleopas who applauded Governor Dickson for displaying uncommon courage in uniting the party at the state and national levels, called on members to sink their differences and work harder for the success of the party.