Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned to Friday May 1st continued hearing of the petition filed by Vijah Eldred Opuama of Liberation Movement seeking to disqualify Bayelsa State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

The pre-hearing which began on Monday was adjourned to Wednesday but had to be adjourned again to 1st May 2020 at the instance of Ewhrudjakpo.

The petitioner had listed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri and Ewhrudjakpo Lawrence as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Respondents.

Upon calling the matter, the 4th respondent applied orally to substitute his motion earlier filed due to errors.

The motion is praying the court to dismiss the petitioner’s application to subpoena the 1st Respondent to tender the allegedly forged documents submitted by the 4th respondent.

There was no objection to his application by the other set of Respondents. However, the petitioner informed the court that he is reluctantly concurring to the application for adjournment and drew the court’s attention that issues had already been joined with the 4th Respondent on the motion they (the 4th respondent) were seeking to substitute.

In the counter-affidavit and written address in opposition to the 4th Respondent’s motion, filed by the petitioner, he urged the court that upon the hearing of the motion, the court should discountenance with the application of the 4th Respondent as such practice is unknown to law.

The tribunal therefore adjourned to May 1st for the 4th respondent to move his application.