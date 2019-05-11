Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A socio-political group in Bayelsa State, Bayelsa Good Governance Initiative (BGGI) has attributed the relative calm in the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s leadership style anchored on consensus building.

Unlike what obtains in the previous season of governorship election where the polity would have been heated ahead governorship primaries in the PDP, there is calm as many of the potential aspirants are waiting for the green light from the governor and the party to commence campaigns

Dickson who had recently declared that his predecessor would emerge through prayers and consultations appealed to aspirants not to stir unrest in the party with their ambitions.

According to investigations majority of the aspirants who are close to the governor though have embarked on discreet consultations are waiting for the nod of the governor to commence official campaign for the governorship ticket.

The Convener of the BGGI, Ebi Justin in a statement explained that prior to the administration of Dickson; every electoral period in the state was characterized by rancour and in-fighting, which spilled over to the streets causing instability.

According to him Dickson has changed all that and it is not surprising that Bayelsa State is calm and all aspirants are waiting for the governor to give directive and dictate the way forward for the party.

He noted that apart from some social media activities there has not been real politicking and nobody has declared intentions yet.

Justin believes Dickson has introduced a new political culture in the state, which has changed the fortunes of Bayelsa.

The statement read in part “It was in Bayelsa that bombs were thrown at different parts of the capital city because of party crisis. Since Dickson came onboard, no politically-induced bomb or dynamite has exploded at any part of Bayelsa.

“In fact, all the PDP Chiefs know who is in charge of the leadership of the party in Bayelsa. Dickson has managed all the issues in the PDP with uncommon deft and courage. Little wonder, all party members respect him and that is why they are all waiting for him to give directions to the PDP”.

Justin, however, called on the governor to dictate the next level for the PDP to propel commencement of political activities in the party.

He said prior to the last general elections; the atmosphere was the same in the party until the governor asked all party members with political aspirations to declare their intentions.

“We have followed his moves and seen the way he manoeuvred the terrain and managed all interests to give the PDP victory in last elections. Dickson has the Midas touch and that is why we call him the generalissimo of PDP in Bayelsa.

“We are appealing to him, having observed the activities and programmes he had embarked upon to smoothen the way for the party’s victory in November, to open the floodgates of activities in the party by directing members to declare their interests”.