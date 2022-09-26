From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has dismissed as “scurrilous claims” allegations by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, that projects being executed by the state government are shrouded in secrecy.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, noted that, aside from the fact that contractors and even consultants involved in a road or building project are often displayed on boards at project sites, the projects are transformational and positively impacting the lives of Bayelsans across the three senatorial zones of the state.

According to him, as a government founded on openness and transparency, the government, through the media, keeps Bayelsans abreast of all projects approved by the state executive council disclosing necessary details including costs.

While rebuking Kpodoh for not knowing the difference between flag-off of a project and inauguration, he said what Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came to performed in Bayelsa was the flag-off of the construction of the Angiama-Oporoma bridge project on February 19, and not the inauguration of an uncompleted project as claimed.

Duba listed on-going projects with costs to include the 42 km stretch of the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, with five of the seven bridges built from the scratch by the Diri administration valued at N34.486 billion being constructed Setraco and the 21 km Igbogene-Elebele dual carriage road, which will gulp N54.556 billion in 24 months being handled by Lubrik Construction Limited.

The government spokesman said the Diri administration has equally revived the historic Nembe-Brass road, which was conceptualised almost 70 years ago during the colonial era and had been neglected by several administrations at the federal level.

He stated that the 21 km project with 10 bridges across swamps and mangrove areas will cost the state government N54.013 billion in 24 months with the contract awarded to Setraco.

Duba also disclosed that funds are also being deployed in constructing the 10.2 km Glory Drive from igbogene to Onopa with the road already linking the Tombia-Amassoma road earmarked for N22.840 billion being undertaken by CCECC.

“Apart from the ongoing work on the second phase of the Isaac Boro Expressway by Julius Berger, the administration has also built the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme complex at the cost of N665 million with the job done by a local contractor, Voltron Global Links Services Limited. Similarly, a Bayelsa firm, Amapoupere Nig Ltd., constructed the magnificent Ernest Ikoli Media Complex (perhaps the biggest media structure in Nigeria), which accommodates the state-owned radio, television and newspaper outfits. The project gulped N1.8 billion.”

“It also spent N3.5 billion on the completed 4.5 km Igbedi community road in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area. It was constructed by Paache Limited, which also built the Elebele Bridge in Ogbia Local Government Area.

Duba pointed out that its transparency briefing has been up to date noting the government is convinced that its actions are in the best interest of Bayelsans.