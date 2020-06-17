Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Government worried by the continued cult related killings in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital and its environs in recent times has clamped down on suspected cultists.

The Bayelsa Vigilante and Volunteer Service working on tip off after Monday killing of three people at a drinking bar at Custom road, Biogbolo raided black spots, and apprehend over 14 suspected cultists over allege involvement in cultism, drugs abuse and other related offences.

The operation which lasted for hours combed Okutukutu and Tombia areas where suspected cultists in possession of illicit drugs were arrested.

Hon. Doubiye Alagba and Hon. Lucky Asanakpo Chairman of Bayelsa Vigilante and Volunteers respectively described the raid as part of the outfits plan to ensure that Bayelsa is safe from criminals, drugs peddlers and cult related activities.

The duo stated that the state government has given different youth group opportunities to embrace peace and turn a new leave.

They said anyone or group of cult related group that decides not to embrace peace will be brought to book and dealt with accordingly.

The leadership of the security outfits assured residents of the state of their safety and advised them to be vigilant and security conscious while both security outfits mapped out plans with the Nigeria Police to rid the state of cultists.

All the suspected cultists arrested have taken to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command for further investigations.