From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed commended security agencies in the state for their swift response that led to the immediate rescue of an expatriate staff of PAACHE Construction Limited.

The expatriate, an engineer simply identified as Mr Rony was kidnapped from the construction site of the 4.5 kilometer Igbedi road project

Governor Douye Diri, who hailed the security agencies while receiving Mr Rony in Government House Yenagoa, showered encomiums the service commanders and their men for showing true commitment to his administration’s security efforts.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor noted that the swift and highly professional rescue operation which led to the death of one of the kidnappers speaks to the zero tolerance stance of the state government.

He disclosed that security agents were on the trail of the others who escaped with serious gunshot injuries and urged the public to provide actionable intelligence that will lead to the arrest of criminals.

Diri warned that government would deal decisively with any community or healthcare provider found complicit in rendering any form of help to the fleeing kidnappers.

His words:” First of all, we want to give thanks to God. We give Him all the praises. Bayelsa is actually the state dedicated to God and it’s actually the glory of all lands.

“We believe that it’s the finger of God that actually intervened for us to get this security outcome that brought about the rescue of the kidnapped expatriate. I say so because the victim was not hurt.

“Our gallant men of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Navy and other sister agencies that were involved in the operation, none of them sustained fatal injury. But the kidnappers had a casualty.

“We want to commend our gallant officers and men who have been making a lot of sacrifice. I think this is one of the outcomes of the Operation Still Waters that was launched few weeks ago in the state.

“Our Government is making concerted efforts to create enabling environment where our youths will earn a living through positive and legitimate means. But those who want to earn a living through crime and criminality and other illegal means will have themselves to blame.

“And I am happy that our security men are beginning to teach these miscreants and criminals in the language they will understand.

“We want to once again send a message to our communities. We are aware, some of the kidnappers escaped with fatal and life threatening injuries. We want to enjoin our communities not to harbour such criminals.

“If they do, they would be seen as accomplices to the act of kidnapping, and such actions will not be taken lightly by the prosperity government. Hospitals are also put on alert that anyone who comes with gunshot injuries should be reported to the security agencies.

