From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the international oil companies (IOCs) to relocate to the state without any further delay.

Governor Douye Diri made the appeal over the weekend during his address at the 2nd Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Research and Development Fair and Conference in Yenagoa.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, described the refusal of the IOCs to establish their corporate offices in the state and the Niger Delta region, where they carry out their operations as great disservice and injustice.

He said the people of oil producing states feel short-changed that the companies deprive them of their benefits by paying taxes to states where they have their headquarters.

The Governor expressed displeasure that over three years after the Vice President of the Country, Prof Yemi Osinbajo promised to make good the relocation IOCs to their major areas of operations, nothing had happened in that regard.

According to him, the IOCs have no reason whatsoever not to relocate to the state considering the prevailing enabling environment in terms of security and improved means of transportation following the commencement of flight operations at the Bayelsa Airport.

On the Petroleum Industry Act, Governor Diri, however, noted that although the three percent awarded to the host communities was better than none, there was need for government to quickly address the complaints of the people.

Commenting on the theme of the conference, “Creating Sustainable Collaboration in Research and Development for the Energy Industry and its Linkage Sector”, he commended the NCDMB leadership for taking steps to promote the use of research and development in the country.

His words, “Bayelsa State Government still feel very short-changed in terms of what we are getting from the oil and gas industry despite the efforts we are making to ensure peace and tranquility in the industry.

“We believe that the relocation of the IOCs to Bayelsa State should not be further delayed. This is a pronouncement by the Vice President of our Country, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo some three or four months ago. So we believe the time for its manifestation has become very necessary.

“We strongly feel it is unfair for the IOCs to carry out their operations in Bayelsa, yet the PAYE income tax is collected in Lagos. That is a case of somebody eating the beans and asking another person to have diarrhea”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, noted that the board was taking the bold initiative to promote research and development in appreciation of its capacity to enhance economic development.

He said the NCDMB’s activities and programmes, including the research and development initiative were all being guided by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Contend Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.