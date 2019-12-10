Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has denied that it is making moves to obtain new loans for the state.

Commissioner for Information Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who stated this in a statement in reaction to remarks credited to Governor-elect David Lyon, who raised alarm over supposed last minute financial transactions of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson government. Iworiso-Markson said that the government had not taken any major loan in over two and a half years.

Iworiso-Markson, who disclosed that the government would not present any fresh budget to the House of Assembly for the year 2020, explained that the 2019 budget would run till the end of the Dickson administration in February 14, 2020.

The Commissioner maintained that Dickson’s ‘Restoration Government’ had not received any loan advance from any financial institution.

According to him, Governor Dickson has led a transparent and decent government in almost eight years and would not initiate any step that could impact adversely on any incoming administration.

He said the Governor gave a standing instruction that there should be no employment or major decisions that could affect any incoming government.

The Commissioner said that the Government would present a full financial State of the State under the Dickson Government, which would be made available to the public.

He said that whoever takes over government would realize that Bayelsa had no money for anyone to steal as the limited funds have been already been tied to projects.

Iworiso-Markson urged well meaning Nigerians to discountenance the fears being expressed in some quarters about imaginary loans, describing the rumours as unnecessary and misplaced.

He added that the Executive branch has received approval from the House of Assembly on the Self Accounting Law on disbursements to the Judiciary and the Legislature, and has made arrangements for their funding in accordance with the law.