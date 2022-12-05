From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Bayelsa State government has expressed dismay over a petition written by a private lawyer on behalf of some traditional rulers seeking to address undue motives of the state governor over the creation of a federal university in the state.

In a statement signed by Onisoman kos-Ikah, media assistant to the Commissioner for Education Bayelsa State, it stated that the petition which was addressed to the Presidency alleged that Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri is proposing the establishment of a federal university against the other interests in the state.

“We are pained to express our worries over a petition by Nonso Nwosu & Company, Barristers & Solicitors, on behalf of unnamed, “concerned chiefs and stakeholders” of Ogbia, Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State, alleging that the Governor of Bayelsa State is making moves to propose the establishment of Federal University for the South-South in Bayelsa State.

“The statement also accused the Bayelsa State Governor of making moves to deceive the Federal Government and to compromise with top officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, to achieve the objective of offloading the illegally employed staff of the Bayelsa Medical University.

“While we dismiss the entire publication as childish, lacking merits in both facts and knowledge of the issue, orchestrated to cause disunity among Bayelsa people in general, we deem it necessary to set out the simple fact as it is, for the better judgment of Bayelsans, of the true motive of the so-called concerned chiefs and stakeholders,” Kos-Ikah said.

Kos-Ika, in a review of the situation, noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria is implementing a most commendable initiative to establish six Federal Universities of Medical Sciences, one in each of the six Geo-Political Zones in the Country.

According to him, the South-South region consists of Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom and Edo States, adding that any of these states reserve the right to pursue the siting of the Federal University of Medical Sciences in their state.

He also noted that at the moment, no site in any particular state has been decided or agreed on for the South-South.

“The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, proactively represented the Bayelsa Medical University to be adopted and converted to the Federal University of Medical Sciences for the South-South Geo-Political Zone. Although there is a private University in Rivers State, owned by Sir Dr Peter Odili, the fact that the Bayelsa Medical University is the only public medical university in the South-South, which has achieved resource verification and is approved to run full-scale medical courses, proves a comparative advantage for the state and remains the very best option for expedited adoption as the FUMS for the South-South Zone.

“Having stated the above, it is also pertinent to state that the position of the Bayelsa State Government transcends political interests and considerations, neither is it against the interests of any Senatorial District or specific Local Government Areas.

“It is clear, therefore, that any group of persons giving political interpretations or colourations of genuine efforts that will be beneficial to Bayelsans, irrespective of their ethnic, educational and political backgrounds, are doing so with the sole intent to deprive the state and its teeming educable youth and future generations, of this important opportunity.

“Also, The Federal University of Medical Sciences in no way, undermines the existence or continued development of the Medical Faculty of the Federal University, Otuoke, its proposed Teaching Hospital and the Federal Medical Center, whether in Yenagoa or Otuoke. At best, this initiative complements existing medical faculties and expands opportunities for students with interests in the medical sciences across the state,” he said.

He noted that the petition is a smirk of unwarranted rivalry, intended to disparage the person of the former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

He mentioned that Goodluck Jonathan is a statesman and father who would not trade the development of Bayelsa State on the grounds of petty sentiments, adding that his interest in the unity of the people of Bayelsa is known globally.

“Using his name to drive home this malicious demand is already an effort in futility and dead on arrival as he has maintained and enjoys a robust relationship with the current Governor, Sen. Douye Diri.

“It is also clear that the petition does not represent the views of the good people of Ogbia, Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas, as it is only a representation of a few individuals whose intentions are not altruistic.

“Gov Diri who approved and invested several millions of Naira for the accreditation of all the tertiary institutions in the state in the current academic year is representing the long-term interests of Bayelsa State and should be commended for his efforts.

“We, therefore, urge all well-meaning Bayelsans and the general public to disregard the contents of the petition and the progenitors of this campaign of calumny against the long-term benefits of this venture for all Bayelsa people,” he added.