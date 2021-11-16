From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government hit back at its critics declaring that the various projects undertaken by the state government speaks about the performance of Governor Douye Diri.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state had alleged that the current administration was underperforming.

However the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayiba Crowther Duba in an interview after inspection of projects in company of his Works and Infrastructure counterpart, Moses Teibowei dismissed criticisms noting that they are not factual with the facts on ground.

According to him while the state government would not shy away criticisms, it would not be deterred from doing the proper thing for the good of Bayelsans.

Duba who insisted that the Diri administration is empowering Bayelsans by giving indigenous contractors road projects in the state appealed to Bayelsans to keep faith with the government.

He described Diri as a responsible leader who is committed to the development of the state and would not play politics with developmental projects.

“We have a responsible leader in the person of Governor Douye Diri who would never, as he keeps saying, play with the development of the Bayelsa State. We all belong here, we don’t have any other state we call our own, if we don’t develop it, who would develop it for us? Bayelsans should keep faith with us.

Meanwhile the state government has announced the closure of the Etegwe/ Imiringi road to enable repairs to commence.

A statement signed by Duba which regretted “inconveniences this might cause the public “stated that the road would be closed for six weeks

“This is to inform the general public, particularly road users that due to the deplorable condition of the Etegwe/Imiringi Road, His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri has approved and awarded contract for immediate and comprehensive rehabilitation of the road.”

