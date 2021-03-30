From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has partnered with Microsoft on the training of 12,000 teachers on digital transformation network programme in both public and private schools across the state.

The two-day training programme which began on Tuesday is also expected to train over 90,000 pupils across the state on digital and computer education in the state.

The State Commissioner of Education, Mr Gentle Emelah in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the Education Transformation workshop for Directors and Head of Agencies in the State Ministry of Education held at the Harold Dappa Priye Hall, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, said the partnership is part of the processes ahead of the proposed Education summit to develop a 15 years policy to revamp education in the state.

Emelah, who held a virtual interactive session with top executives of Microsoft including the Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA) Education Team, Jaye Richards-Hill, noted that there must be a paradigm shift in the state educational sector despite the issues of paucity of funds in the state.

While pointing out that shortage of teachers and inadequate infrastructures are two teething problems in the state, he disclosed that practical efforts by the state government had reversed the down turn with the state now ranked first five among states in the federation.

“We have come together to discuss issues affecting the primary and secondary education. We are planning a shift from certificate education to technology and digital based education that will make pupils be employable,” he said.