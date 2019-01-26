NAN

The Bayelsa government says it will continue to support the operations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to ensure maximum security of lives and property in the state, Niger Delta region and nation at large.

Gov. Seriake Dickson made the remark during the First Quarter Regimental Dinner/Night by the NAF Headquarters of Mobility Command in Yenagoa on Friday.

Dickson, represented by his deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (Rtd), said the Regimental Night was a culture in the Armed Forces and urged officers to be focused on building the nation.

“I urge the Nigerian Air Force to continue in this culture of regimentation that was thought. I believe the essence of this long established tradition is to foster comradeship among Armed Forces.

“On our part as government, we will continue to support NAF in the area of providing critical infrastructure that aid their operational duty.

“One of such is the on-going construction of ultra-modern Nursery and Primary school at Air Force Base, Elebele, Yenagoa.

“The state government is making arrangements to provide necessary support to facilitate the deployment of Air Force personnel to Bayelsa International Airport,” he said.

On the forthcoming general elections, the Governor urged the Armed Forces to maintain peace for the citizens.

According to Dickson, Armed Forces play important role in ensuring the safety of people before, during and after elections.

“The service commanders in various areas must be very professional to carry out constitutional roles for peace as well as making development to reign.

“I will like to use this opportunity to welcome the new Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of NAF Headquarters, Mobility Command in Bayelsa; and urge you to continue in the already set system of cooperation between your officers and other sister agencies in the state for efficient service delivery,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AVM Peter Uzezi took over from AVM Napoleon Bali as the new AOC, Mobility Command on Friday.

In his remark, the Chief of Staff in the Command, AVM Hycienth Eze, thanked the state government for its support to NAF and solicited for more collaboration with other security agencies for efficient service to the nation.