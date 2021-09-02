From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to its support to the eight local government areas in the state for the payment of primary school teachers and other financial obligations.

The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury, Mr. Timipre Seipulu who disclosed this during the monthly transparency briefing said the state government spent N96million between May and June to support the eight local government areas in to pay primary school teachers said additional N252million was spent in May for the local governments to meet other financial obligations regarding workers welfare.

Seipulu assured that though it is not the responsibility of the state the state government to pay primary school teachers, the governor is committed to ensure workers do not suffer.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba assured Bayelsans that the state is in safe hands

According to him the state government would continue to render account to Bayelsans to demonstrate that it would not take their trust for granted.

Meanwhile the state government has faulted the ultimatum given by the Non- Academic Staff Union (NASU) of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) branch to embark on strike over salaries payment.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who met with the union in Government House assured that the state government is putting modalities in place to ensure prompt payment of their monthly salaries.

Ewhrudjakpo who reiterated that the state government is not responsible for the challenges facing primary schools, disclosed that it would engage the local government councils to address the issue of delayed payment of monthly salaries.

He pointed out that the present administration places high premium on workers welfare, and therefore, would take steps to ensure primary school staff receive salaries at the same time with their state counterparts.

While appealing to the leadership of NASU to be a little bit patient with government, the deputy governor, however, urged them to jettison the idea of embarking on a strike action over the issue.

He faulted the ultimatum issued to by SUBEB branch of NASU, noting it is not the responsibility of a branch of any union to issue such.

According to Senator Ewhrudjakpo, true practice of industrial relations requires that an ultimatum could be given only when collective bargaining had failed.

He said in the instant case, collective bargaining had not broken down, stressing that even where it fails, “the rules of engagement require the state leadership of the union to give 21days’ notice, followed by 14 day, and finally 7 days’ notice before a warning strike”.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.