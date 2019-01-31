Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government says it is putting finishing touches to re-launching its quick response security outfit codenamed “Operation Doo Akpo,” to enhance security in the state.

Governor Seriake Dickson disclosed this while inaugurating the Community Safety Corps, which is being coordinated by a retired Commissioner of Police, Mr Akpoebi Agberebi, in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr Daniel Alabrah, explained that the governor’s decision to re-launch the operations of the suspended security outfit was pursuant to an amendment to the Community Safety Corps Bill by the state House of Assembly.

He assured the people of an improved and more secure environment, noting that the new Operation Doo Akpo would not only be better equipped but also draw its personnel from all uniformed security agencies in the state.

Governor Dickson charged the newly-inaugurated Community Safety Corps Coordinator to properly manage all the activities of community-based security outfits such as the Bayelsa Vigilante and Waterways Safety Corps.

He also urged the coordinator to oversight the activities of the reorganised Operation Doo Akpo with a view to supporting other security agencies to improve on the prevailing peace and stability in the state.

He expressed gratitude to all security agencies in the state, including operatives of Doo Akpo, for working hard to earn and retain the confidence of the people.

His words: “I have just assented to the amendment bill creating the Community Safety Corps that will coordinate all the activities of our vigilante, waterways safety corps and other such groups existing in this state.

“With this amendment, Operation Doo Akpo is now a part of the department that you will oversight. Doo Akpo will be reorganised and its officers will be drawn from all uniformed services as a quick response team.

“We will give them more facilities and vehicles. We are going to even launch a motorcycle patrol team that will be in all the nook and cranny of the state, especially our state capital to deal with urban banditry, cultism and related vices.

“The security chiefs have been sitting and planning with me on the reorganisation of Doo Akpo and by next week, we will have cause to formally represent it to you all in a more reinvigorated manner.”

In his response, the coordinator of the Community Safety Corps, Mr Agberebi, expressed appreciation to the governor for his appointment and subsequent inauguration.

Mr Agberebi assured the government and people of the state that he would use his experience and training while partnering other security agencies to create a safer Bayelsa.