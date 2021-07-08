From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has raised alarm over plot to set the administration of Governor Douye Diri against the Federal Government using malicious online reports.

The State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon Ayibaina Crowther Duba in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Thursday said a recent television interview by Diri on national television was being twisted to make unfounded reports which did not emanate from the governor.

The statement read in part: “In the said online fabrications published on news platform notorious for trading in fake news, it was claimed that His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri allegedly accused the Federal Government of selective arrest, favouritism and partial application of the judicial system against those involved in agitations across the Nigerian State. This is far from the truth.

“But for the need to put the record straight, the Bayelsa State Government would not have bothered to respond to the unfounded and politically motivated reports. The only truth in the said reports is that the governor was at Channels Television. However for the 43 minutes that the governor’s interview lasted, he at no time mentioned or alluded to any arrested persons including Nnamadi Kanu or did he accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of sectional bias.

“Rather the governor only discussed the Southern Governor’s resolution of the previous day, reemphasizing their commitment to one, just and egalitarian Nigeria. He also took some time to talk about what his administration is doing at ensuing prosperity for the citizenry of Bayelsa.

“We are therefore at a loss as to what could have premeditated the malicious, wicked and irresponsible online report if it was not an agenda to set the Federal Government against the Bayelsa State Government and undermine the collaboration the Governor has worked hard to achieve in efforts at bringing every stakeholder on board at undertaking their obligations to the land and people of the our state. “

Duba called on the general public to disregard the online reports as they are lies with uncivilized intentions.

