Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douyi Diri said the current administration will continue to prioritise sports development in the state.

He stated this while presenting his maiden budget estimate christened, “Consolidation for Prosperity 2020, with an appropriation bill of N242.283 billion for the 2020 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

Governor Diri noted that during his time as commissioner for sports, Bayelsa State had her best outing in the National Sport’s Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State in 2006, adding that the state since creation had produced notable sportsmen and women.

“Our state has produced some of the best sportsmen globally. These sportsmen and women have been a source of motivation for upcoming athletes. You are all aware that I was privileged to serve as commissioner for Youth and Sports in this state, where by the grace of God we had our best outing at the National Sport’s Festival and we were able to upgrade our sports.”

Governor Diri highlighted other programmes the present administration would embark on in the next four years to include infrastructural development, housing and urban renewal.

He allocated N580 million to the sports sector.