The Bayelsa State Government has waded into the face-off between the Ijaw Youth Council(IYC) and the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company(PHEDC) triggered by the poor performance of the DISCO.

According to investigations the Bayelsa government represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara wants a middle ground whereby IYC would vacate the PHEDC offices for the form to end the blackout.

The Chairman of IYC central zone, Kennedy Olorogun who in a statement confirmed the meeting said IYC would hold an executive meeting to decide on the appeal by the state government.

The leadership of Ijaw Youth Council The statement reads in part: ” (IYC) Central Zone, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) and the Bayelsa State Govt met today to discuss the shutdown of NEPA office in Yenegoa by the IYC and the published alleged inflated NEPA bill.

High point of the meeting was an appeal made by the State Govt via the Secretary to the State Govt, Dr. Kemela Okara to IYC for the opening of PHEDC office.

SSG on behalf of the Govt promised to liaise with PHEDC to ensure there is Power Supply in Yenegoa within 48 hours if IYC open the office.

Though, the leadership of IYC insisted holding executive meeting tomorrow and to conduct a wider consultations with Bayelasns before giving feedback to the State Govt and PHEDC.”