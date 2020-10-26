Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has warned Bayelsans to be wary of violent protest in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Aiya Crowther Duba in statement issue in Yenagoa said Bayelsa under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri would continue to protect the rights of every citizen to free speech, opinion and demand for good governance through peaceful protests from their elected governments at all levels in line with democratic principles.

Duba who noted that in demonstration of government’s commitment to the promise made to protesters, it has set up the judicial panel of inquiry warned that genuine not to allow firth columnists hijack its agitation in Bayelsa.

“Bayelsa and indeed all Bayelsans and residents and residents of our state cannot afford to allow protest which might hurt the peace and put lives, public and private properties at the risk of destruction. Parents and Guardians, traditional rulers and religious leaders are enjoined to encourage everyone under their authority to preach peace and promote friendship even as we all work together to build a state where justice, fair play and good behaviour will become a norm.”