Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has boasted that the November 16 governorship election would be worse for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the opposition party which is not ready to campaign would not win one ward in the state.

Dickson who stated this at the governorship campaign flag-off in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital while he was in the company with the governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri; his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpo; PDP National Vice Chairman, South-South zone, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi; the state chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas; former Deputy Governor, Mr. Peremobowei Ebebi and former presidential aide to the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs Hon. Waripamowei Dudafa to receive over 6,000 leaders and supporters of the APC, said the opposition leaders should be ready to intimidate, kill and maim thousands of Bayelsans, but the people would resist any attempt to manipulate the elections just like they resisted it in 2015.

Dickson who commended Bayelsans for their massive support for the PDP, stressed that the APC had failed to provide solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing the state.

While drawing their attention to the massive support Bayelsans have for PDP as witnessed by the attendance at the rally, he cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission and security operatives against any form of intimidation and manipulation, noting that the overwhelming support the PDP enjoys in the state would make the party to once again win with a greater margin in the forthcoming poll.

He said: “We are presenting a ticket of stability, a ticket of development and not a ticket that will turn this state to a gathering of hooligans and criminals where people will be running away as they were doing before. That is why we are presenting this ticket and by the grace of God your next governor in 2020 will be Senator Douye Diri. This election is about you and your future. It is not about Governor Dickson. By the grace of God, and with your support I am today the longest-serving governor in the state. Just as we defeated them with their so-called federal support in 2015, we will defeat them with bigger margins in November.”

Also speaking the PDP flag bearer, Senator Diri, assured that when elected, his administration would build on the solid foundation laid by Governor Dickson with emphasis on youth and women empowerment through deliberate measures to promote business growth in the state.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Moses Cleopas urged party faithful to mobilize people in all the wards and local government areas to vote PDP in the upcoming election.

The APC defectors led by a prominent leader, Pastor Miebi Biribena from Sagbama Local Government Areas of the state regretted joining the opposition, noting that the party had no plans for Bayelsans.