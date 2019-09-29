Femi Folarin, Yenagoa

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri as its sole candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

National chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the party took the decision after considering a number of factors bordering on experience, capacity and track record, among others.

He said over seven candidates had approached the ADC for endorsement, but the party settled for Diri, and vowed to mobilize all its members for the PDP. He said: “You know a lot of people want to be governor because it’s a democracy, but you have to understand the terrain. Senator Diri understands the terrain of Bayelsa and he also understands the national politics.”

On her part, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mrs.Yemi Kolapo, said Bayelsans love Senator Diri because of his commitment to development and so it was only proper to align themselves with him and give him their total support.

Responding, Senator Douye Diri thanked the ADC for the endorsement, saying he was overwhelmed by the action and the outpouring of love and support he had received since his emergence as the PDP candidate.