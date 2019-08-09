Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant and member of the Federal House of Representative representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Hon. Fred Agbedi has predicted that Governor Henry Seriake Dickson succession plot would fail.

He described as “fairy tale” the decision by Dickson to present three persons as his preferred aspirants for the governorship ticket of the PDP in the state.

The attempt by the political camp of the governor called Restoration Team to initially narrow the governorship contest to three political associates of Dickson namely Senator Douye Diri, the Chief of Staff, Hon Talford Ongolo and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, was roundly rejected, prompting Dickson to declare that he had no preferred aspirant as the race was open to members of his team.

But Hon. Fred Agbedi a former chairman of PDP in the state and who also served as two-time Director-General of the Governor Seriake Dickson governorship campaigns organisation in 2012 and 2015 said the presentation of a preferred aspirants by the governor on the platform of the Restoration Caucus was an error and not a collective decision by all members of the present restoration administration in the state.

Hon. Fred Agbedi, speaking in an interactive session with members of the Federated Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Yenagoa, said the nomination of the preferred governorship aspirants was a fairy tale and that it was done without a meeting among members of the Restoration Team.

According to Agbedi, the Restoration Team did not take any decision on the governorship election.

His words: “There was no restoration meeting to decide the issue of preferred aspirants. After Dickson in the Restoration Team, I am the next person. And any meeting I don’t attend, as a key anchor of restoration, did not hold. That is what it meant. I am sure that the issue of preffered aspirants at the purported meeting is a fairy tale.

“Because if there is a restoration meeting and I was called and I sent apology. It means there was a meeting. But if I was not invited, there was no such restoration meeting. I can tell you on good authority. That was why we named our campaign team as Onward Restoration Organisation. This is restoration itself. Go and check all others who claimed to be restoration members. Go and check their slogans. You will not find anything restoration.

“I beat my chest to say it. You cannot become governor when you have abandoned restoration. Is that the way to go. We can continue rescue, sustain and transform. That is the way to go. Onward are those things we have not completely restored. We will continue to restore them. Sustain them and transform them. Because without transformation, we can not be remodelling. There is no newness. That is why we are Onward Restoration Campaign Organisation.”