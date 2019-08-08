Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Former Managing Director and frontline governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Mr Ndutimi Alaibe has announced the appointment of two-time deputy governor of Bayelsa State and a two-time Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi as its Director General for the governorship primary election.

Ebebi who had also announced his governorship election had shelved his ambition will lead a team of other dedicated members of the campaign organisation towards ensuring total victory for the aspirant on September 3, when the party’s 1, 400 delegates will meet to elect the PDP’s flag bearer in the gubernatorial election.

The Administrative Secretary of the ‘Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, stated in a press statement issued in Yenagoa that the appointment of the hugely experienced and widely respected political leader is an added advantage to the organisation that has already positioned Alaibe as the choice of the delegates.

Also appointed to run the campaign are the influential Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange as the coordinator Bayelsa East Senatorial District; former chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa State, Chief Rufus Abadi as the campaign coordinator in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; while Chief Kemi Prefa is the campaign coordinator in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

A top female politician and first female member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Vivienne Ere, has been appointed the campaign’s Woman Leader. She will be assisted by three other outstanding political women leaders who will lead the campaign in the three Senatorial Districts as Women Coordinators. They are: Ms Tombra Atenakpa, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Madam Bridget Ogoi, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; and Hon Sodaguo Festus-Omoni, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa East Senaatorial District.