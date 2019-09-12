Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and an aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election, Ndutimi Alaibe, has denied his defection from the party.

This is even as he is holding consultative meeting with PDP critical stakeholders on his next political move, which investigation revealed would be concluded in the next 48 hours.

The outcome, it was gathered, would be communicated to supporters to debunk reports making the rounds that Alaibe is defecting from the PDP.

Alaibe, who had rejected the outcome of what he called a “procedurally faulty PDP governorship primary election that produced Douye Diri as the party candidate had kept his supporters guessing on his next line of action.

However, in a statement entitled: ‘Hope is On the Way,’ signed by the Administrative Secretary of the Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation, Seiyefa Brisibe, Alaibe declared he has not joined any political party as being bandied in the media as he is a loyal member of the PDP “despite being bombarded by requests and offers of opportunity by other political parties.”

The governorship aspirant, who commended his supporters for the peaceful conduct and apologised for the vacuum created with his silence, assured them that necessary steps are being taken in search of justice in what was generally seen as a deliberate adulteration of due process in the conduct of the primary election.

“Be assured this evil act against the wish of the people of Bayelsa State, carried out by a handful of selfish people who decided to play god by arrogating to themselves the unrighteous act of imposing their personal decisions on us, will not go unchallenged.

“At the end, Bayelsa people, who are in the majority, will have their way. As it is tradition in matters of this kind, we will carry out due consultation across board with our supporters; particularly the stakeholders, including our vibrant youths and women, before taking any step or embarking on any decision in search of redress or alternatives.

“We are almost at the end of the necessary consultations. Conscious of the deadlines provided in both the Electoral Acts and the PDP constitution regarding any action deemed necessary on matters of this nature, we have decided that whatever that will be done must be done fast. We are appealing to our supporters to remain calm as it will be made known within the next 48 hours, a necessary action that will ensure Bayelsa people have the governor they deserve, in the person of Alaibe,” Brisibe said in the statement.