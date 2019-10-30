Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed an allegation by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP’s) governorship candidate, Douye Diri, that it influenced the list of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) deployed for the Bayelsa governorship election.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Yekini Nabena, who dismissed the allegation, claimed that PDP and its candidate were doing everything possible to intimidate the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) into doing their bidding.

In a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, the APC deputy spokesperson insisted that the PDP and its governorship candidate were crying wolf in the face of its imminent election defeat on November 16.

APC also revealed that the Bayelsa REC and its official rejected the bribe offer made to them by the PDP’s elements hence the call for the REC’s removal.

Director of Media and Publicity to Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, Jonathan Obuebite, had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw a supposed list of SPOs and engage fresh hands from institutions outside Bayelsa State.

“The baseless allegation by the PDP and their governorship candidate is part of their plan to intimidate INEC and other critical stakeholders that will be on official election duty.

“You can see the PDP during their campaigns, they have nothing to tell Bayelsans following the failed administration of Governor Seriake Dickson; so they have resorted to falsehood, peddling rumours and crying wolf.

“The popularity and wide acceptance of the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon is giving the PDP sleepless nights. The PDP’s nightmares will soon be over after Bayelsans have voted them out on November 16,” Nabena assured in the statement.

He alleged that the real issue was PDP’s plot to turn Bayelsa State into a war zone so as to enable them to buy votes and rig the election.