Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress Youth Alliance (APCYA) has raised the alarm over the worsening post primaries crisis rocking the Bayelsa State Chapter of the party ahead the November 16 governorship election.

The Coordinator of the APCYA, Dr. Joseph Ikileka Temple, said in a statement on Friday that the outcome and manner of the party’s gubernatorial primary has left it better more divided that ever before.

He lamented that the APC which is faced with the big hurdle to confront the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the contest for the governorship of the state might not actualise its desire to wrest control of political powers from the PDP if all the warring factors are not unified and appeased.

He stated for instance that one of the most prominent aspirants, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, rejected the outcome of the primaries describing it as a sham and mockery of democracy.

According to Temple, Lokpobiri is bitter and has vowed to reject the result of the primaries because of his belief that the election was an unacceptable charade designed to impose Mr. David Lyon as the gubernatorial candidate on the party without a contest.

He said that another founding member and gubernatorial aspirant of the party; Engineer Preye Aganaba has dragged the party and its candidate, Lyon, to the High Court in Yenagoa where he is demanding cancellation of the election.

The youth group expressed deep concern that the leaders of the APC and even the elders’ forum are sharply divided over the emergence Lyon as the party’ candidate

He said that the APC was faced with the grim reality of repeating what happened in Zamfara State where the party’s candidates were disqualified in the last election.

The Coordinator of the youth group lamented that the APC had become too disunited to carry out a coordinated action against the PDP in the last election