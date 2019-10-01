Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the November 16 governorship election Senator Douye Diri has accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) of not preparing for election but war.

Diri flanked by his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewrudajkpo, while addressing his teeming supporters, Diri alleged that the APC was planning to use federal might to intimidate and unleash mayhem on the people of the state during polls.

He said the APC was not ready to contest any election but only planned to snatch ballot boxes, write and submit fake results to the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC), and urged the people to resist any attempt to steal their votes.

“For those who want to kill our people and intimidate them because of this election, we will resist you. The APC is not ready to contest this November 16 governorship election; they want to use federal might to intimidate our members and the people of this state. Let me tell them now that Bayelsa is PDP, and PDP is Bayelsa. We will resist them.

“Bayelsa State has grown above the level of violence and intimidation that APC is known for. There is no place for APC in Bayelsa State; Governor Dickson has laid the foundation for our progress and development in this state; we want to raise the bar and bring prosperity to you the good people of Bayelsa.”

According to the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Dickson had laid the right foundation for the party and state with infrastructural development and the incoming administration, when elected into office, would consolidate on it to continue the present developmental path taken so far.

He equally admonished the people of the state to continue to show support for Governor Dickson as he winds up his tenure, adding that despite the giant strides recorded by the administration in critical sectors since 2012, his administration christened “Consolidation For Prosperity,” would build on the successes by providing the enabling environment for all to succeed.

State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Cleopas Moses, expressed gratitude to the party faithful who defied the heavy downpour to attend the event, saying those who were still in doubt over the candidacy of Senator Diri would be convinced by the large number of supporters.

Mr. Cleopas, however, called on members of the party to take the message of unity and solidarity witnessed at the rally to their various units and wards to ensure victory for the PDP.

In a remark, the Director-General of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign

Organisation, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, said the large turnout of party supporters was a testament of the acceptance of Diri as the best option for Bayelsans.

He commended the Non-Governmental Organisations for throwing their weight behind the PDP governorship hopeful, while urging Bayelsans to vote massively for Senator Diri, whom he argued, would consolidate on the achievements of the Governor Seriake-led administration.