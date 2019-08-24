Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, oil magnate and philanthropist, Chief David Lyon and immediate past Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) of the Independent Electoral Commission Frankland Briyai, were among five other aspirants successfully screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bayelsa governorship ticket.

The Hon. Ita Song-led National Screening Committee which commenced the process Saturday in the afternoon, also screened Prince Preye Aganaba, the only female aspirant, a former Commissioner of Police, Mrs Deseye Poweigha and Ebitimi Amgbare.

Song before the commencement of the screening assured all the aspirants of a level playing field to ensure smooth primaries of the party on August 29.

Lokpobiri and Briyai while separately speaking with journalists after the screening said they were satisfied with the outcome.

Lokpobiri said: “Well, the screening committee did an excellent job; out of the seven aspirants, I happened to be the last person to be screened and I think the process went very well.

“If am picked, I’m going to lead the party to victory no doubt about that and if you can remember, I am the one Governor Dickson is abusing every day. He doesn’t abuse any other person so that clearly states that I am the one.

“If I don’t get the ticket, I’ll definitely cooperate with the party. I am a party man. Ultimately, whoever gets the party ticket, the other aspirants are expected to rally round him so we can work together for the party.”

Briyia on his own part, maintained that APC needs to give its ticket to a candidate who has the capacity to govern the state.

He said: “And Bayelsa needs somebody who could share, who could build, who could lead. I am a leader and not a ruler, so I’ve been leading people for so many years in my life right from primary school.

I’ve been a leader in my post primary school and tertiary school, even in my places of work I have been quite outstanding that make me believe that when I win and become the governor of Bayelsa State, Bayelsans will experience the best of life they have never experienced before.”