Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, over the deteriorating security situation in Bayelsa State ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, the APC spokesman warned that the supposed plans of outgoing state governor Henry Seriake Dickson to rig the governorship election in favour of his candidate will fail.

On the violence that erupted in the state capital, Yenogoa, on Monday following the disputed removal of the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Nabena expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the state ahead of the crucial election.

He alleged that information at his disposal say that elements of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had mobilised armed thugs from neighbouring states to cause unrest in Bayelsa ahead of the election.

While revealing that he has petitioned the IGP on the worsening security situation in the state, the party spokesman stated:

“As witnessed in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly violence, Governor Seriake Dickson is already arming thugs and deploying the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, to harass political opponents in his party PDP and APC members, supporters and leaders in the state ahead of the governorship election.

“With the popular APC candidacy of David Lyon, Bayelsans have already decided to do away with the failed administration of Governor Dickson and his stooge which he has foisted on the PDP. No amount of rigging and intimidation will deter Bayelsans. The wind of change is blowing across the state, regardless of party leanings,” Nabena warned.

“Before the 2019 general election, I had petitioned the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to probe the illegal activities of the state security outfit. Operation Doo Akpo is no longer a crime-fighting outfit but now a political tool assisting Governor Dickson and chieftains of the PDP to rig elections. The security outfit must be proscribed and disbanded for the safety and security of the state.

“We cannot allow the governor, for the sake of his selfish politics, undermine and rubbish the work of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure lasting peace and security in Bayelsa State and the entire Niger Delta.

“Governor Dickson should also be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the coming election.”

Operatives of Operation Doo Akpo are drawn from the Police, but report directly to the governor,” he said.