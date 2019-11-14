Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has cleared the All Progressive Congress to contest the Saturday governorship election after it ordered an interim stay of execution on a federal High Court ruling which disqualified the Deputy- Governorship candidate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremienyo.

At the Court of Appeal, the APC Deputy Governorship candidate was represented by D. D. Dodo SAN.

Degi- Eremienyo who was represented by D.D Dodo was granted the following reliefs:

That the status quo ante bellum which existed on or before the 19th September, 2019 when the suit was filed be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.*

An interim order for stay of judgment of the lower court delivered on 12th November, 2019 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The Motion on Notice to be heard on 20th November, 2019 and the Respondents to be served with the Motion on Notice and and copy of the Court Order.

The Minister of State Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva flanked by the governorship candidate, David Lyon, Senator Degi- Eremienyo and Prof Seiyefa Brisibe said the judgement was a good news to the people of Bayelsa and a triumph of justice.

He said no trick through the Courts employed by the PDP government in the state would save it from being voted out on Saturday.