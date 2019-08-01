Omoniyi Salaudeen

Aspirants for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, yesterday, in Yenagoa, the state capital, signed a non-violence agreement as part of their commitment to achieving a free and credible poll.

The signing and affirmation of the peace agreement took place at a stakeholders’ conference organised by the Ijaw Elders’ Forum, Lagos State Chapter in Yenagoa, to sensitise the people on the need for a violence-free election.

The signatories to the agreement include the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd) (People’s Democratic Party- PDP), Dr. F. Erepamo Osaisai, Kemela Okara, Mrs Diseye Nsim Poweigha (All Progressives Congress- APC), Speaker of the House of Assembly, Tonye Isenah and Eneyi Zidougha, chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council.

The Chairman of the event, King B. Dakolo, traditional ruler of Ebenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, in his opening address, urged all aspirants to eschew violence during and after the election, adding that anyone found to instigate violence would be ex-communicated.

“An election is about brain and not about gun. Let the game be a peaceful one,” he said.

The deputy governor, who commended the organisers of the event, said: “This present drive is a testimony that you are true sons of Ijaw.”

He charged the traditional rulers to ensure that the message of peace is taken to the grassroots. He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair to all.

“Where an election is not free and fair, there will always be a reaction and you cannot predict the reaction,” he noted.