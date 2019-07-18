Bayelsa State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Support Group has called on the national leadership of the party to intervene and call former president, Goodluck Jonathn and his wife, Dame Patience, to order, over alleged anti-party activities.

The group said the party’s intervention is necessary to ensure success in the November 16 governorship poll in the state.

The group further alleged that Jonathan and his wife were making surreptitious moves to cause confusion in the party by falsely encouraging multiple governorship aspirants to enter the race which may make the party lose the election.

Coordinator of the Support Group, Isaac Ipidei, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

Ipidei alleged that while Jonathan invited many prominent Bayelsans to join the governorship race, his wife and his close political ally, King A. J. Turner have been meeting with Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ipidei called on the national leadership of the PDP to take the requisite steps to avert any threat to PDP’s victory at the poll.

He said: “It is sad that Jonathan is not playing his expected role as a former president and leader. He does not support the party in any way, yet, he encourages several politicians to indicate interest in the governorship of the state in the pretext that he is supporting them just for the purpose of creating confusion.

“A good number of the aspirants are traceable to him, his wife, his friend, Turner. In spite of this, they are constantly meeting with Sylva.

“We wish to alert our national leaders that this unnecessary duplicity on the party of the former president is a threat to the party in the next election which should be stopped forthwith.

“His indecisiveness and the same confusion led to the loss of the party at the centre for the first time in 2015 when he allowed a solid cohesive national party handed over to him to disintegrate under his watch. It is unfortunate that he is back to his game.

“He has never supported the rebuilding of that party in Bayelsa, but he is now back to destroy it.”