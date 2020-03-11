George Onyejiuwa, Owerri and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Justice G. T. Ringim of the Federal High Court, sitting in Owerri, has dismissed Timi Alaibe’s suit seeking to upturn the Bayelsa State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election which produced Governor Douoye Diri as the candidate of the party in December 2019.

Ruling on the originating summon by the plaintiff, which had sought among other reliefs to set aside the governorship primary election, Justice Ringim ruled that the plaintiff failed to proved that the governorship primary conducted on September 30, 2019 failed to comply with provisions of PDP constitution and the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He also noted that the conduct of party congress to elect delegates for primary election is strictly the internal affairs of the party so far as such congress does not contravened the constitution of the party.

The judge, therefore, dismissed the suit in its entirety and did not also award any cost.

Diri counsel, Chimezie Ihekwuazu, said they are satisfied with the judgment.

“We must commend the patience of the court to determine this matter having been assigned at short notice to ensure the matter was determined within the statutory period.

‘For us as, we are satisfied with the judgment of the court. So, we commend the court’s industry and courage to do justice to the case based on fact and justice of the case,” he said.

PDP legal adviser, Bayelsa State chapter, Perekame Richard, said: “This case has been adjourned sine die.”

Regardless, Diri has again called on all Bayelsans to join him in building a virile Bayelsa State.

Diri made the call in a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah.

The governor said in the spirit of unity, Alaibe should join him to develop Bayelsa State.

“I received today’s judgment of the Federal High Court as yet another affirmation of the will of God. It is victory for the people of Bayelsa and, indeed, the Ijaw nation. So, there is no victor nor vanquished.

“In the spirit of our unity and the love we share, I again extend the olive branch to all Bayelsans, including my dear brother, Alaibe, to join hands with me to develop and move our state forward.

“My resolve is that, together with all Bayelsans of goodwill, we can make our state greater,” he said in the statement.

In another development, Diri called for a level playing field whenever the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decides to conduct a by-election to fill the seats of Bayelsa West and Central in the National Assembly.

Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan had recently declared the seats of Bayelsa West and Central vacant following the emergence and subsequent inauguration of Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudajakpor as governor and deputy governor respectively.

Diri, who spoke when PDP caucus of the House of Representatives visited him, said the Federal Government, Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies should ensure free, fair and credible poll when the election is conducted.

On the status of Bayelsa representatives in the House, he called on the leadership to consider the state’s representatives for chairmanship positions of the various committees.

The governor contended that despite having the experience, competence, quality and academic background to chair various committees, Bayelsa representatives were denied the opportunity.

Meanwhile, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has described the emergence of Diri as the beginning of a new dawn for the state.

He stated this during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by the governor’s acting CPS, Alabrah, quoted the cleric as describing Diri as the best profound leader and a divine gift to the people of the state.