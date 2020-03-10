George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The bid of Chief Timi Alaibe to up turn the gubernatorial primary that produced Sen. Duoye Diri as the gubernatorial candidate of the party suffered a set back on as the suit was dismissed by a federal High court Owerri.

Dismissing the suit, Justice G.T Ringim of the Federal High court Owerri said that the suit filed by Chief Timi Alaibe challenging the primary election of 30 September, 2019 that had produced Sen. Duoye Diri as the Party’s candidate for the Bayelsa gubernatorial Candidate lacks merit.

Justice Ringim stated in the judgement that the plaintiff could not prove that the gubernatorial primay election had contravened the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic party .