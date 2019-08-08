Judex Okoro, Calabar

The race for Bayelsa governorship election has continued to gather momentum as the Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Dr Frankland Briyai, has resigned his appointment to contest the election.

Dr Briyai, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen at the INEC Headquarters on Muritala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, said he decided to throw his heart into the rings following pressure mounted on him by his constituents.

He said: “I was called upon by my people to run for the coveted office of the governor because, they believe in my ability and capacity to lead. They are impressed and also believe that I have what it takes to take Bayelsa and its people to a higher ground and next level.

“They understand that I can bring back the lost glory of the state. Therefore, I have to answer the clarion call by resigning today, August 8, 2019, so that I can formerly go back to Bayelsa and register as a party member.”

On which platform he wants to run, he said “I am a progressive and I believe in being pragmatic and proactive. For that I want to contest for the governorship position under APC in Bayelsa state. We have a master plan that will ensure that all graduate who are from Bayelsa become gainfully employed.

Dr Briyai debunked insinuations in some quarters that politics is a murky game, saying “all politicians are not dirty, there are still many honest person involved in politics. The people of Bayelsa are more interested in the integrity and character of the person.

“Youth restiveness will become a thing of the past as we would take young people off streets through agriculture, ICT and other skills that would eliminate idleness and restiveness automatically.

Commending the REC for the bold step, the Chairman, Conference of Nigeria Political Party ,CNPP, Comrade Sunday Michael, revealed that Briyai was an asset to Nigeria as he discharged his duty as REC in Cross River excellently by leaving behind remarkable achievements.

Michael said: “He worked tirelessly and wholeheartedly without prejudice. He is a man of credibility and has shown that by the way he conducted himself and carry out his duties at INEC in Cross River state.”