Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 Bayelsa governorship elections, Chief David Lyon has mocked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over claims that he was not validly nominated as the flag bearer of the party.

Lyon speaking at the grand opening of the David Lyon/Degi Eremienyo campaign office nicknamed Victory House along Isaac Boro Expressway in a veiled reference to the brandishing of PDP Certificate of Return by its governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, said he and his running mate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo are the authentic flag bearers of the APC.

According to him as APC candidates they had gone beyond brandishing a political party Certificate of Return and only waiting to be issued Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after they would have won and declared winners in the November 16 governorship election.

Lyon who rode in a motorcade from Igbogene to the campaign office amidst cheers from party supporters who defied the rain to wait for the flag bearer, commended them for their support and assured them he would not disappoint Bayelsans when voted into

“Bayelsans, I would not disappoint you. What I want to tell elders of our party is that we have to take this campaign to the grassroots in our local government areas. We want to make a change in the governance of our people. Bayelsans are suffering. I assure you that by November 16 the story of poverty in this state would end. I plead with Bayelsans for us to follow the right track. The journey has started and we must get positive result in this journey. By the grace of God we will win this election but we should not slack. We have to work hard; the task ahead of us is big.”

The Minister of State for Petroluem, leader of APC in Bayelsa and former governor, Chief Timipre Sylva also assured party members and Bayelsans that the days of suffering were over.

Sylva who was visibly elated with the crowd of supporters that welcomed him in Igbogene and those at the campaign office while declaring the office open said APC was unstoppable in Bayelsa State as it had already won the election.

“Today is just a piece of the iceberg. Anybody who thinks we are joking is the one joking. We have already won the Bayelsa governorship election. Our prayers have been answered. A new chapter is being opened in the history of Bayelsa State. I want to talk to you as a prophet that prosperity is coming. After the years of the locusts, prosperity is coming your way.”