Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has boasted that the November 16 governorship election would be worse for the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the opposition party which is not ready to campaign would not win one ward in the state.

Dickson who stated this at the governorship campaign flag-off in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State assured party members that they should expect more defections from the APC before the elections because the party has no plan for the people of the state.

According to him many members of the APC are disillusioned and are only in the party to see to its ruin before returning to the PDP.

Dickson who commended Bayelsans for their massive support for the PDP, stressed that the APC had failed to provide solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing the state.

While drawing their attention to the massive support Bayelsans have for PDP as witnessed by the attendance at the rally he cautioned electoral officials and security agencies to be neutral and professional as Bayelsans are ready to protect their votes and resist manipulation.

He directed party members to organise themselves into units in all communities at every polling units and ward levels to ensure the escort and monitoring of electoral materials and avoid its hijack by members of the APC.

Dickson who commended party members for their support hinted that more appointments are underway as the state government would soon constitute members for the Rural Developments Areas which were created by late governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Also speaking the PDP flag bearer, Senator Diri, assured that when elected, his administration would build on the solid foundation laid by Governor Dickson with emphasis on youth and women empowerment through deliberate measures to promote business growth in the state.

Senator Diri particularly noted that the three senatorial road projects would be completed to hit the Atlantic Ocean where the state’s treasure lies.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Moses Cleopas urged party faithful to mobilize people in all the wards and local government areas to vote PDP in the upcoming election.

He restated his commitment to the defence of the Ijaw nation and the protection of its interest through the sustenance of the struggle for resource control and the quest for better standard of living in the deprived region.