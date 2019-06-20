Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, the people of Ogbia local government area have been advised to move in one direction in order to maximize their electoral value.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation and kinsman of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who gave the advice when he recieved leaders of the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), said the division among the people, especially the political class, had cost them much.

He explained that in the past Ogbia was known for unity and peace which brought about development, but all that has changed because of the clashing political interests in the kingdom.

While commending the ORC for using their oneness campaign to promote unity among the people, the Commissioner noted that a lot still needs to be done and pledged to partner with them to achieve the objectives of their campaign.

Iworiso-Markson, who thanked the group for the visit and for always galvanizing support for the PDP, charged them to ensure that the party emerges victorious in the coming local council and governorship elections.

He further commended them for their overwhelming support to the government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, and urged them to continue to stand with the administration as it races towards the finish line.

Earlier, the Chairman of the ORC Elders caucus, Hon. Elabha Azibola, told Iworiso-Markson that the ongoing oneness campaign is aimed at fostering peace, development, progress and growth.

According to him: “The visit, which is a continuation of an ongoing process, is expected to continue in order to reach all political stakeholders in Ogbia. Let us seize the opportunity to extend our appreciation to the leadership and stakeholders of the Ogbia chapter of the PDP for organizing party processes to the satisfaction of all.

“We also commend Governor Dickson for being the Ogbia man that he is. We commend him for appointing our sons and daughters and for the massive development of our area,” Azibola said.