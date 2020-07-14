Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated his successor, Douye Diri, and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the duly nominated candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state.

The former governor said in a statement by his media advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Tuesday that with the bold verdict of the Supreme Court on the pre-election matter, Governor Diri could now focus his attention on the effective execution of the mandate given to him by the Bayelsa people without distraction.

Chief Dickson commended the five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour for being firm and courageous in bringing the matter to a fair conclusion.

The former governor also congratulated the leadership of the PDP at the national and state levels and party supporters for their prayers and support.

He said that the verdict at the Supreme Court was a victory for democracy, Bayelsa State and the Ijaw people.

He called on Chief Timi Alaibe, whom he described as a brother, friend and respected leader in Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation, to join him and other leaders to galvanise support for Diri to enable him to achieve his ‘Prosperity Agenda’ for Bayelsa without any further distractions.

Chief Dickson said that powers come only from God and Diri’s emergence and the support he received from him could only be attributable to God as the source of political power and leadership.

He said that Bayelsa remains a PDP stronghold and would continue to remain so as shown by the existing unity within the party.

Dickson said that while it is normal to have disputes in politics, such disagreements should be resolved without bloodshed or violence in consonance with civilized practice.

‘Having been at the forefront of the politics of the state for over two decades and occupied sensitive positions including being the first two-term governor, and also being the one God used to midwife Bayelsa’s first-ever transition to select the Governor and his deputy, this historical verdict is again a personal vindication and another show of God’s boundless mercy and grace for me as imperfect as I am. My role from henceforth is to guide and provide advice when that advice is needed. I thank the leaders of the PDP and the delegates whose votes are now being vindicated today. I thank the national leadership of the party for their support. I join Governor Diri in saying there are no victors or losers. I thank the Supreme Court and their Lordships,’ Dickson’s statement read.