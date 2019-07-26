Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the Bayelsa State governorship election, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, has said that Governor Seriake Dickson had not endorsed anyone for the gubernatorial ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Alaibe stated this in an interview with journalists, after submitting his Nomination and Expression forms for the PDP governorship primary, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, on Friday.

The governorship hopeful noted that everyone who has collected the opposition party’s nomination form is qualified and has a right to aspire to govern the state.

However, Alaibe added that if anyone should be endorsed by Dickson for the governorship seat, he ought to be the one.

“The governor has never said that he has endorsed anyone. Those of his immediate staff and others who have indicated their interests and even gone as far as collecting forms for this process are all qualified to do so.

“They have equal rights like any other person; in fact, Bayelsans have equal rights to contest as governor. In fact, if anyone is actually looking for endorsement, I should be the one to be endorsed. So, there is no story about him endorsing anyone; he has not said that publicly and people should stop carrying these rumours,” he stated.